TD Securities Increases Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Price Target to C$72.00

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) had its target price upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.08% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.60.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NTR traded down C$1.62 on Monday, hitting C$73.53. 357,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,851. The stock has a market cap of C$41.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$73.22. Nutrien has a one year low of C$41.50 and a one year high of C$79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.5600001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.