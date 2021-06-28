Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Buys 6,000 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,683 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CM. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.38.

CM traded down $2.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,327. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $65.22 and a 12 month high of $120.65. The company has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $1.2051 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.77%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.