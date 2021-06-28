Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Grows Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,852 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 959.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,626,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,258 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,744,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,633 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,791,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,809 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 228.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 238,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.77.

Shares of NYSE TD traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.44. 47,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,242. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.80. The company has a market cap of $128.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6521 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.11%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

