Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $11.29 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for about 1.4% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $11,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,514 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,773 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.44. The stock had a trading volume of 153,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,066,089. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

