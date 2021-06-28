Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 110.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.02. 283,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,611,084. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $218.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.33.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

