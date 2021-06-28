Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $7.20 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,776 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cigna by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,879,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,214,137,000 after buying an additional 122,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cigna by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Cigna by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,365,630,000 after purchasing an additional 588,589 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,807,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,800,067,000 after purchasing an additional 68,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $899,486,000 after purchasing an additional 739,993 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,995 shares of company stock valued at $67,411,610. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CI traded up $1.82 on Monday, hitting $238.92. 32,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,930. The stock has a market cap of $81.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.68. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

