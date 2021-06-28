Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 4,900 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $9,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SJM. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

The J. M. Smucker stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,728. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $101.89 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.86.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,059 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

