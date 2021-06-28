Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 3,795 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 602.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 227,856 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5,905.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,399,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 251,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 428,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.53.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $10.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 3.19. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

