Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $162,000 in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth about $1,622,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth about $30,177,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth about $48,661,000. Institutional investors own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZH shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Zhihu stock opened at $11.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.45. Zhihu Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $12.48.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zhihu Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

