Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $184,000 in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth $110,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the first quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $18.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.86. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 59.97%. Equities analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

