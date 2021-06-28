Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $207,000 Investment in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 17,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $27.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.53. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.07.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

