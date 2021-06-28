Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 2,484 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3,239.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $38,090.25. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 92,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,736. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,835 shares of company stock worth $54,334. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $13.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.08. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.17 million. Research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. This is an increase from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.39%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

