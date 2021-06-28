Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,028,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,442,000 after buying an additional 127,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $77.37 on Monday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $97.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.19.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $97.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.21 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,215,583.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,543.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,924 over the last 90 days. 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

