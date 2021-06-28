Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,133,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,762,000 after purchasing an additional 218,999 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,236,000 after purchasing an additional 415,206 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,974,000 after purchasing an additional 132,667 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,401,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,807,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 88.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 822,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,818,000 after purchasing an additional 385,340 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $34.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $40.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

SBCF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. B. Riley raised their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.