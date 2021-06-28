Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Short Interest Update

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the May 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 497,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Telkonet stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 21,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,903. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04. Telkonet has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.

Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telkonet had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a negative return on equity of 1,398.32%. The business had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter.

Telkonet, Inc provides EcoSmart and Rhapsody platform of intelligent automation solutions in support of the Internet of Things in the United States. Its EcoSmart platform provides savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption.

