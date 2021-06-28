Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 1,074.1% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLSYY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telstra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Telstra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Telstra stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.68. 15,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45. Telstra has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $13.97.

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

