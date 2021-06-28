TEMCO 24-Hour Volume Tops $829,958.00 (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One TEMCO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TEMCO has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $15.07 million and approximately $829,958.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TEMCO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00046172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00145993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00163699 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,504.25 or 0.99555410 BTC.

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,110,969,019 coins. TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TEMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEMCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.