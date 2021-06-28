Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Short Interest Update

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the May 31st total of 213,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GIM stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $5.62. The stock had a trading volume of 15,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,822. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54. Templeton Global Income Fund has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $5.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%.

In other Templeton Global Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 76,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $428,421.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 346,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,561. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIM. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.14% of the company’s stock.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

