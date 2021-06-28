Terracoin (TRC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $286.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. In the last week, Terracoin has traded 43.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0328 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a total market cap of $752,339.14 and approximately $286.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,702.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $506.37 or 0.01459157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.12 or 0.00449885 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00086985 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003835 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 65% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

