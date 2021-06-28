Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSCDY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of TSCDY opened at $9.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52. Tesco has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 7.53%. Tesco’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

