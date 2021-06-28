The Berkeley Group’s (BKGFY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC cut shares of The Berkeley Group from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Berkeley Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of BKGFY opened at $67.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.16. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $73.28.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

