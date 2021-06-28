The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $8,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $2,345,618,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220,808 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $181,560,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,222,000 after buying an additional 2,901,821 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $54.28. 50,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,882,074. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48. The company has a market cap of $234.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,392 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,959 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

