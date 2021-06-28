The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Receives $143.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THG. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:THG traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.48. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,114. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846 in the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,586,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,487,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,478,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,466,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,814,000 after purchasing an additional 216,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,579,000. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

