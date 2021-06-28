The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Sets New 12-Month High at $175.83

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $175.83 and last traded at $174.87, with a volume of 11145 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.12.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 51.19%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,282 shares of company stock worth $2,954,216 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Hershey by 398.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,267,000 after acquiring an additional 321,535 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Hershey by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in The Hershey by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in The Hershey by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in The Hershey by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Company Profile (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

