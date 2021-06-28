The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Sells $1,350,000.00 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,695,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $541,815.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total value of $407,788.80.

On Monday, April 19th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,880 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.30, for a total value of $1,316,564.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,529,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,498,197. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $97.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $650.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.49.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on The Trade Desk from $851.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $600.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.62.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

