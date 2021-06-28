The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WEGRY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of The Weir Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

