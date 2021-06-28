Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on THRY. CJS Securities started coverage on Thryv in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

THRY opened at $35.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.72. Thryv has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $36.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thryv will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $130,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 55,555 shares of company stock worth $1,411,116 in the last ninety days. 56.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 28,075 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Thryv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

