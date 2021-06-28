Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to post sales of $111.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $105.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.69 million. Tivity Health reported sales of $262.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year sales of $474.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $472.82 million to $478.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $574.08 million, with estimates ranging from $518.00 million to $681.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.67 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TVTY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TVTY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tivity Health by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 17,816 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tivity Health by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 21,012 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Tivity Health by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $27.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -196.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.51. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

