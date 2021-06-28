Tokenbox One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,623.00 (TBX)

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 28th. Tokenbox has a total market capitalization of $191,392.52 and approximately $4,623.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokenbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tokenbox has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00054846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00020009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.20 or 0.00645183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00038955 BTC.

Tokenbox Coin Profile

Tokenbox is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 coins and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 coins. Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io . The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenbox is a trading ecosystem that aims to connect cryptocurrency funds under the management of professional portfolio managers and traders with investors. Tokenbox aims to present to investors a ready-made “box” solution for the creation of their own tokenized funds, operating professionally, transparently and within the applicable legal framework providing them with the best strategies for managing funds on the cryptocurrencies market. Tokenbox token (TBX) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Tokenbox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokenbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

