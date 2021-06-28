TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) to Issue $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of TANNI opened at $26.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.63. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $28.58.

