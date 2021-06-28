TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to announce $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year sales of $4.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.08%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

In other news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at $271,736.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 129.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 30.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:THS traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.27. The company had a trading volume of 15,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,025. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.98. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

