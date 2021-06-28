Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after buying an additional 27,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 391,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,807,012 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $206,586,000 after purchasing an additional 241,415 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1,138.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 617,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,749,000 after purchasing an additional 567,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RCI shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

NYSE:RCI opened at $52.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.49. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.84 and a twelve month high of $53.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.92.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3981 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

