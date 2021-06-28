Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 90,353 Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 90,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

MBT opened at $9.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $9.81.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 159.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.