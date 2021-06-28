Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Upwork were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Upwork by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,721,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,500,000 after buying an additional 93,816 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 17.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,236,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,450,000 after buying an additional 769,212 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 27.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,932,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,500,000 after buying an additional 415,685 shares during the period. Finally, ATOMVEST Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $52,779.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $133,495.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,675 shares of company stock worth $3,248,381. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPWK opened at $55.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -349.88 and a beta of 2.00. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.12.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

