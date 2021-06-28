Trexquant Investment LP Invests $711,000 in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth $44,634,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in EnerSys by 46.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,100,000 after buying an additional 355,756 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in EnerSys by 55.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,340,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EnerSys by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,025,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,332,000 after buying an additional 252,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill City Capital LP bought a new position in EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,273,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENS has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research raised EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $97.71 on Monday. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $104.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.99.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. Research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 15.59%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

