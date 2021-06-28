Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in OneMain by 73.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in OneMain by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OMF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.08.

OMF stock opened at $61.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.74. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $61.90.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $825.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.56 million. OneMain had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 37.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

