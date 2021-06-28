Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,514 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,407,000 after acquiring an additional 35,524 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $12,058,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,005 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 19,272 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $151.18 on Monday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $162.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

