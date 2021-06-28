Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 23,301 Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

In other news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,728.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 21,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $814,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,893,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 246,430 shares of company stock worth $9,407,210 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $34.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.32. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of -0.35.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.