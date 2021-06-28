Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 1,087.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $75.01 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.25 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 7,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $593,192.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,405,300.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

