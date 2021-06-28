Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the quarter. Tri-Continental accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $17,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TY traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.18. 250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,998. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.2388 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

