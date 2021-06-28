Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Shares of Trinity Capital stock opened at $14.46 on Monday. Trinity Capital has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.06 million and a P/E ratio of 11.21.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 91.97% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

TRIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.34.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.