Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will post $1.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Truist Financial reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stephens upped their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $599,588. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,266,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,430,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,712 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,158,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,655 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Truist Financial by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177,134 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $56.13 on Monday. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.93. The firm has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

