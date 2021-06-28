Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 29th. Analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation to post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TNP stock opened at $8.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $161.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

TNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tsakos Energy Navigation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

