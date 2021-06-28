TurtleNetwork (TN) Price Tops $0.0252

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 28th. TurtleNetwork has a market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $361.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TurtleNetwork alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001240 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.