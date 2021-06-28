Typhoon Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $778,617.19 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 28th. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $778,617.19 and $8,581.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0921 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00044038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00119864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00163099 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,706.65 or 1.00245079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,455,440 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

