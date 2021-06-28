UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,838,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007,711 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.39% of Pfizer worth $791,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Pfizer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 28,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 7,064,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,945,000 after acquiring an additional 448,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 121,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.36.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.04. The stock had a trading volume of 119,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,611,084. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.