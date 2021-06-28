UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,189,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 88,077 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $717,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 815,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $183,447,000 after purchasing an additional 45,702 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 16,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 936,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $210,801,000 after purchasing an additional 38,511 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHR traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $267.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,267. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $171.16 and a twelve month high of $270.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.91. The stock has a market cap of $190.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.93.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

