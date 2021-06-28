UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 619.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,329,564 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $920,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 319.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

INFY stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.38. The company had a trading volume of 22,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,725,383. The stock has a market cap of $90.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.85. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.