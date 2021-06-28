UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 836,461 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,381,392 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 836,461 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Cisco Systems worth $1,053,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.03. 81,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,627,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.