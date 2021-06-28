UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 46,512 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,583,797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 46,512 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Oracle worth $602,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 6.2% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Oracle by 678.4% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 245,928 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,257,000 after acquiring an additional 214,335 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $1,547,000. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $482,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,621,844 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $183,975,000 after purchasing an additional 17,886 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,232,500 shares of company stock valued at $488,666,850 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.89. 46,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,409,839. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $85.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

